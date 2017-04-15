Shaquille O’Neal To Cover Funeral Expenses For Teen Who Killed Himself On Instagram Live

Shaquille O’Neal To Cover Funeral Expenses For Teen Who Killed Himself On Instagram Live

The former NBA player says “No mother should have to go through this.”

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is extending his support to the loved ones of a Georgia teen who fatally shot himself while livestreaming on Instagram. According to the New York Daily News, O’Neal will pay for 13-year-old Malachi Hemphill’s funeral expenses.

From the New York Daily News:

Shaquille O’Neal will cover the funeral expenses for Malachi Hemphill, the Georgia teenager who accidentally shot and killed himself during a livestream video on Instagram.

Malachi’s godmother, Shantirea Bankston, told NBC 11 the former NBA athlete came by Malachi’s family home in Atlanta Thursday night and offered to pay for the services.

“We just broke down and started crying because Malachi didn’t have any insurance,” Bankston said. “We weren’t prepared to bury him this young. We didn’t have insurance for him. So to have that from Shaquille O’Neal it was a blessing and very touching, and we appreciate everything he do for the community.”

O’Neal released a statement saying that he felt inclined to help Hemphill’s family during this tragic time and that he can’t imagine the pain that they’re enduring, reports the outlet.

Hemphill accidentally shot himself while recording an Instagram Live video. He died on Wednesday at Grady Memorial Hospital.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

