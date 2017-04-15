Auntie Maxine About Donald Trump: “We’ve Got To Stop His Ass”

is not playing around withas she continues to be the face of the resistance against his administration. At a recent event at Bus Boys & Poets in Washington D.C., the outspoken California representative enthusiastically told the crowd, “We’ve got to stop his ass!”

Yaaasss!

Of course, the audience roared in response.

We love this woman! Auntie #MaxineWaters speaks about Donnie 😂 A post shared by B. Scott (@lovebscott) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

And everyone was here for it:

This @MaxineWaters event is a cross between a rock concert and church. pic.twitter.com/iDdwWYYdVt — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) April 15, 2017

.@MaxineWaters is leading a full on rock concer. People are screaming like Beyoncé is here. She is. Political Beyoncé. It's lit. pic.twitter.com/6rW0Ri6iku — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) April 15, 2017

@ReynoldFinnegan @MaxineWaters She's one of my idols. She's truly a sight to behold. — LOCK UP Drumpf! (@braaaaiiinnns) April 15, 2017

🎶This girl is on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🎶 (Repeat) – Alicia Keys @MaxineWaters https://t.co/rr6avS3FUk — Patsy Dryden (@Patta47cake) April 15, 2017

@MaxineWaters Love you!! You are the best! — BrentS (@Brent_Surratt) April 15, 2017

Ever since #45 took office, Waters has been an active voice calling out his shady practices, his connections to Russia and his refusal to release his recent tax returns. On Saturday, she was a guest ontalking about the Tax Day Protests that are happening around the country and how the president needs to be transparent and finally release his taxes.

PREACH!

SOURCE: Instagram; Twitter

RELATED NEWS:

Auntie Maxine To Bill O’Reilly: ‘I’m A Strong Black Woman, I Cannot Be Intimidated’

Bill O’Reilly, You Gon’ Hurt Your Old, Tired Ass Coming For Maxine Waters

#BlackWomenAtWork Is The Much-Needed Clapback To Bill O’Reilly And Sean Spicer’s Ignorance

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: