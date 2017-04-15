Auntie Maxine About Donald Trump: “We’ve Got To Stop His Ass”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is not playing around with Donald Trump as she continues to be the face of the resistance against his administration. At a recent event at Bus Boys & Poets in Washington D.C., the outspoken California representative enthusiastically told the crowd, “We’ve got to stop his ass!”
Yaaasss!
Of course, the audience roared in response.
And everyone was here for it:
Ever since #45 took office, Waters has been an active voice calling out his shady practices, his connections to Russia and his refusal to release his recent tax returns. On Saturday, she was a guest on MSNBC’s AM Joy With Joy Reid talking about the Tax Day Protests that are happening around the country and how the president needs to be transparent and finally release his taxes.
PREACH!
SOURCE: Instagram; Twitter
