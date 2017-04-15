Report Shows Black Children In NYC Die Disproportionately From Fatal Injuries

NewsOne Staff

A new report reveals an alarming disparity surrounding fatal injuries endured by Black children in New York City. According to the New York Daily News, a Health Department report released on Friday shows that African-American children in New York die from injuries at triple the rate of other kids throughout the city.

From the New York Daily News:

More than 6.5 of every 100,000 black children under the age of 12 suffer fatal injuries compared to a rate of 2.1 for Hispanics, 2.2 for whites and 2.3 for Asians, the report says.

The study, which examined data from 2010 to 2014, also found that boys and children living in the poorest neighborhoods die from injuries at higher rates than other kids.

On average, 39 city children suffer fatal injuries — as a result of homicides, suicides and other incidents — each year.

According to the report, homicides were the second most common cause of death and unintentional causes that included traffic accidents and fires accounted for half of the incidents, reports the outlet.

Health Commissioner Mary Bassett told the New York Daily News that the Health Department will continue to work toward creating safer environments for communities of color and children living in poverty.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

