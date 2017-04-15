Report Shows Black Children In NYC Die Disproportionately From Fatal Injuries

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Report Shows Black Children In NYC Die Disproportionately From Fatal Injuries

According to the study released by the Health Department, they die from fatal injuries at triple the rate of other kids in New York City.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A new report reveals an alarming disparity surrounding fatal injuries endured by Black children in New York City. According to the New York Daily News, a Health Department report released on Friday shows that African-American children in New York die from injuries at triple the rate of other kids throughout the city.

From the New York Daily News:

More than 6.5 of every 100,000 black children under the age of 12 suffer fatal injuries compared to a rate of 2.1 for Hispanics, 2.2 for whites and 2.3 for Asians, the report says.

The study, which examined data from 2010 to 2014, also found that boys and children living in the poorest neighborhoods die from injuries at higher rates than other kids.

On average, 39 city children suffer fatal injuries — as a result of homicides, suicides and other incidents — each year.

According to the report, homicides were the second most common cause of death and unintentional causes that included traffic accidents and fires accounted for half of the incidents, reports the outlet.

Health Commissioner Mary Bassett told the New York Daily News that the Health Department will continue to work toward creating safer environments for communities of color and children living in poverty.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Devastating: Teen Accidentally Kills Himself On Instagram Live

North Carolina Teen Rescues Baby Cousin From Burning Home

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

12 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

black children , Black Deaths , health department , homicide , Mary Bassett , New York City , NYC

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 11 mins ago
04.17.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 10 hours ago
04.17.17
#CouplesWeLove: Erykah Badu Shares Tender Video Cuddling With…
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
Cam Newton Rocking Eccentric Flower Outfit At Coachella
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
Essence Honors 100 ‘Woke’ Women In Their May Issue
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
SNL: Melissa McCarthy Returns as Sean Spicer for…
 22 hours ago
04.16.17
Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes…
 22 hours ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal To Pay For Funeral Of Teen…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Unbossed And Unbothered: Tamron Hall Is Living Her…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
‘The Family Hustle’ Trailer Reveals T.I. And Tiny…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Kelly Rowland Ambushed By Anti-Fur Protesters
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Bruh, Could You Not?! Gilbert Arenas Rants About…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
RACING-UAE-WORLD-CUP-JACKSON
Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Queen Latifah & Jill Scott Sign On For…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Photos