Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘The Family Hustle’ Trailer Reveals T.I. And Tiny Live In Separate Homes

The final season of the VH1 reality show foreshadows trouble in the couple's paradise.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


The recent trailer for final season of T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ reality show The Family Hustle foreshadows trouble in the couple’s paradise. It’s clear from the video that the two are living in separate homes which reflects the reality their upcoming divorce .

In a recent interview with XXL Mag, the rapper shares with the hip hop publication what fans can expect this season on the VH1 show.

“The thing about the show is that every season the kids are in a different phase of life, which allows the viewers to see us adjust to that new phase of life for this particular kid. I think this year it’s about the addition to the family, Heiress. It’s about seeing Major in a big brother roll, you know what I’m saying? Major is not the baby anymore and he’s adamant about establishing himself as the next big brother-in-charge and I think that’s an interesting dynamic,”  he says.

T.I. also addresses his marriage:

“And of course, you know, there’s the pretty little elephant in the room [laughs], you know what I’m saying? You get to observe a little bit of that but don’t expect nothing outrageously, overtly inappropriate. Anything I do, or we do, we do it with class, you know what I’m saying? So this shall be no different.”

The rapper and actor also opened up about he feels about the show ending: “Well, I believe it’s time to wrap up the show because I think there’s nothing else to show. I think the majority of the family is ready for their next phase in life and this something that we all appreciate and we value and we cherish it, but you know it’s time to move on.”

As we previously reported, Tiny filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

BEAUTIES, will you be watching?

SOURCE: Youtube; XXL 

RELATED NEWS:

Are You For Real? T.I. Says Marriage Is A ‘Distraction’

Tiny & Bernice Burgos Travel Further Into The Land Of Petty Over T.I.

Cha-Ching! T.I. Says Tiny Deserves Alimony In Divorce

celebrity divorces , Tameka 'Tiny' Harris , The Family Hustle , VH1

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading ‘The Family Hustle’ Trailer Reveals T.I. And Tiny Live In Separate Homes

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 11 mins ago
04.17.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 10 hours ago
04.17.17
#CouplesWeLove: Erykah Badu Shares Tender Video Cuddling With…
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
Cam Newton Rocking Eccentric Flower Outfit At Coachella
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
Essence Honors 100 ‘Woke’ Women In Their May Issue
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
SNL: Melissa McCarthy Returns as Sean Spicer for…
 22 hours ago
04.16.17
Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes…
 22 hours ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal To Pay For Funeral Of Teen…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Unbossed And Unbothered: Tamron Hall Is Living Her…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
‘The Family Hustle’ Trailer Reveals T.I. And Tiny…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Kelly Rowland Ambushed By Anti-Fur Protesters
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Bruh, Could You Not?! Gilbert Arenas Rants About…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
RACING-UAE-WORLD-CUP-JACKSON
Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Queen Latifah & Jill Scott Sign On For…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Photos