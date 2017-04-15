Unbossed And Unbothered: Tamron Hall Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Ever since walking away from NBC’s The TODAY Show earlier this year, veteran journalist Tamron Hall has been living it up and showing you what being unbossed and unbothered looks like!
From vacation in New Orleans to interviewing high profile folks such as André Leon Talley to getting her workout on, the 46-year-old is the “embodiment of what it means to live one’s best life,” Refinery 29 points out. And we couldn’t help but to agree.
Take a look at some of Hall’s best moments in the past few months:
Giving you body, brains and high fashion with Vogue’s André Leon Talley:
Getting her workout on:
Gearing up for the Easter holiday:
Rocking her hoops and giving you face:
Living it up on Grammy night with Quincy Jones:
Freezing her buns off on set for her ID Discovery show Deadline Crime:
Killing the game during Mardi Gras:
Celebrating International Women’s Day:
Flossin’ with the cast of Moonlight:
Being the lady in red in this fab Dolce & Gabbana gown:
Always being generous; giving to those who are in need:
We see you Tamron! We are here always rooting for you!
