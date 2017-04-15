Lifestyle
Shaquille O’Neal To Pay For Funeral Of Teen Who Accidentally Killed Himself on Instagram Live

The basketball legend said that he wanted to help Malachi Hemphill’s family deal with their horrific and tragic loss.

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is out there doing God’s work. He recently announced that he plans to pay for the funeral services of a Georgia teen who killed himself on accident on Instagram live.

According to NBC 11, on Thursday the basketball icon surprised Malachi Hemphill’s family by coming to their home. The boy’s godmother, Shantirea Bankston said they were all touched and shocked by O’Neal’s generosity.

“We just broke down and started crying because Malachi didn’t have any insurance,” Bankston said.

“We weren’t prepared to bury him this young. We didn’t have insurance for him. So to have that from Shaquille O’Neal it was a blessing and very touching, and we appreciate everything he do for the community.”

In a statement, O’Neal stressed that he wanted to help this grieving family deal with their horrific and tragic loss.

“No mother should have to go through this. I can only imagine the pain that she and all of Malachi’s family must be feeling,” he said.

As we previously reported, while filming himself on social media, the 13-year-old died after accidentally shooting himself when he was playing with a gun. It’s been reported that the gun went off when the teen was putting the safety on.

Malachi Hemphill’s mother swears that she doesn’t know how or where her son got possession of the firearm.

