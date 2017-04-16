Entertainment News
SNL: Melissa McCarthy Returns as Sean Spicer for Easter Message

Jodi Berry
Saturday Night Live - Season 42

Source: NBC / Getty

 

Spicey is back and this time, dressed like the Easter bunny to deliver a special Easter message. The press conference starts typical Spicer mode, yelling and shouting at reporters.

Melissa McCarthy’s Spicer also brought out a handful of props to use to explain the story of Passover. The skit concludes with McCarthy driving away in a cracked Easter egg destroying everything in sight.

Watch entire skit below!

