Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cam Newton Rocking Eccentric Flower Outfit At Coachella

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Carolina Panther QB Cam Newton, known for his unique fashion sense was certainly on full display at Coachella. People are always asking, What is he wearing? Newton wore a flower shirt and matching shorts, and it resembled a romper for men. Newton topped the outfit off with a tan fedora and bright red shoes.

And you wondered what happened to your Grand MaMa’s kitchen curtains!

Related:

BEST IN SHOW: Johannesburg Was On Fire For South African Fashion Week

Cam , fashion

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Cam Newton Rocking Eccentric Flower Outfit At Coachella

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Rocking Eccentric Flower Outfit At Coachella
 2 hours ago
04.16.17
SNL: Melissa McCarthy Returns as Sean Spicer for…
 3 hours ago
04.16.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 1 day ago
04.15.17
Kelly Rowland Ambushed By Anti-Fur Protesters
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Bruh, Could You Not?! Gilbert Arenas Rants About…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
RACING-UAE-WORLD-CUP-JACKSON
Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Queen Latifah & Jill Scott Sign On For…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Zamunda Revisited: ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Confirmed
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Betsy DeVos Nixes Obama’s Student Loan Protection Bill
 2 days ago
04.15.17
New Kids On The Block In Concert - Auburn Hills, MI
Listen To TLC’s New Single ‘Way Back’- Hot…
 2 days ago
04.14.17
Mother Of Slain NYC Teen Ramarley Graham Speaks…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram
 2 days ago
04.15.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life…
 3 days ago
04.14.17
Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing
 3 days ago
04.13.17
Photos