Cam Newton Rocking Eccentric Flower Outfit At Coachella

Carolina Panther QB Cam Newton, known for his unique fashion sense was certainly on full display at Coachella. People are always asking, What is he wearing? Newton wore a flower shirt and matching shorts, and it resembled a romper for men. Newton topped the outfit off with a tan fedora and bright red shoes.

And you wondered what happened to your Grand MaMa’s kitchen curtains!

Cam Newton looks like a Bruno Mars album pic.twitter.com/DYgZNqWJPw — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) April 15, 2017

