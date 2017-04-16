Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes and Skanks’

is trying to make amends for sexist and disparaging comments he made about Black women in a recent interview with BET

While promoting his new film Fate Of The Furious, per usual he came out of his mouth to send a message to the “hoes, sluts, skanks, skeezer, and overly-aggressive promiscuous women.”

The singer and actor said “never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them.” He encouraged single women to “hold out,” not settle and know their self-worth.

He continued, “You have women that are active out in these streets, they going to lunches and dinners every night. Private planes, mega yachts, it’s cracking. They’re never without. However, it comes with a cost, you gonna put a lot of miles on yourself down there, come on.”

Now after getting dragged on Twitter and being in the doghouse by his new wife, Tyrese has gone on Instagram to apologize for what he said. In a ridiculously long post, he denies hating women and that his “intentions were there but my delivery f&*^ing horrible.”

“I sincerely apologize to all of the ladies… Even after this apology…. Some may likely decide to NOT forgive me…. Time and consistency heals all wounds…. Although I’ve been consistently for years speaking on these topics and some of the same words in my message, I have never experienced what I am experiencing right now. – I’ve been getting dragged and feel the heat from my poor choice of words and approach to my messages, trust me….. Please accept this as my sincere apology for my poor choice of words.”

He continued, “I’m not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I’ve recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I’ve used and the way I’ve come across. I was raised to think and feel certain ways, and I’m learning new things that combat those messages. I am not perfect or all knowing, nor am I the one to claim to be. I’ve learned things through experience which I share, and through these last couple of weeks, I’ve learned a lot through this well deserved internet dragging.

“This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better. Ladies you deserve better,” he concluded.

With a long history of disrespect and double standards, hopefully he has finally learned his lesson with this most recent backlash. Because he is right about one thing: We deserve a hell of a lot better than this.

