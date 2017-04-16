Lifestyle
Essence Honors 100 ‘Woke’ Women In Their May Issue

"Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes, MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid, political commentator Angela Rye, and Circle of Mothers founder Sybrina Fulton all made the list.

Foxy NC staff
In their newest issue, Essence Magazine is celebrating the sistas of the resistance—and it’s seriously amazing!

Rocking “Stay Woke” tee-shirts, this is one powerful array of women: writer/producer Shonda Rhimes, MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid, Women’s March co-chairs Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez. In addition, our favorite political commentator Angela Rye, Circle of Mothers founder Sybrina Fulton, #OscarsSoWhite April Reign and #BlackLivesMatter cofounder Opal Tometi also made the list!

This is the first time the publication has had this many women on one cover.

According to the website, each woman talks about her role in the fight for Black liberation, highlighting why participation in the movement is more urgent than ever.

“Women can empower ourselves by embracing the intersections of our advocacy and educating ourselves on the issues impacting others,” says Janaye Ingram, one of the organizers of the Women’s March.

So dope! #StayWoke y’all!

Catch the issue on newsstands on April 17.

