‘Little Miss Flint’ To Donald Trump: ‘You Broke Your Promise’

Nine-year-old Amariyanna "Mari" Copeny told a crowd at a recent protest that #45 has yet to fix her town's water crisis.

“Little Miss Flint” is not holding back when it comes to her critiques about Donald Trump. The nine-year old, who serves as face of the Flint water crisis, recently said that #45 has broken a lot of promise to the American people and the residents of her town.

According to USA Today, on Thursday at a protest in front of the White House Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny: “On the campaign trail, he promised he would fix Flint.”

She added: “Unfortunately, this was one promise that he failed to keep, just like his promise to make America great again.”

She also called Trump out for his racist immigration policies.

“He is tearing families apart with his policies on immigration, and us kids are here to tell him, ‘No more,’” she said.

The Huffington Post reported that Copeny also shed light on her prior meeting with Trump (Shocker: It didn’t go well).

He was not so very nice to me at all,” Copeny said. “He didn’t even let me ask one question.” 

Copeny first made headlines last year when she wrote then-President Obama, inviting him to visit her city to see the effects of spiking lead levels in the water, USA TODAY noted. In contrast to her run-in with Trump, Obama was much nicer to her and they even shared a hug.

We see a future in politics for Mari!

