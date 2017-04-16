Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#CouplesWeLove: Erykah Badu Shares Tender Video Cuddling With Her Boo

The soul singer and television producer Carl Jones seem to be going strong!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Erykah Badu

Source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty


Spring is in the air; and so is the love for Erykah Badu.

The singer recently posted a video on Instagram of a tender moment with her boyfriend, television producer Carl Jones. The two are cuddling while playing with a heart-shaped best friend locket with the caption “@iamcarljones I got a second I mean third I mean forf time at LUV!”

Invitation☄️ @iamcarljones I got a second I mean third I mean forf time at LUV!

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Adorable!

The two went public with their relationship last spring and seem to be going strong!

Coachella '17

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Love it!

RELATED NEWS:

Share My Coconut Oil, BAE: Erykah Badu Has A New Boo

Unbossed And Unbothered: Tamron Hall Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Queen Latifah & Jill Scott Sign On For Upcoming Movie About Flint

celebrity couples , Erykah Badu , instagram

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Erykah Badu Shares Tender Video Cuddling With Her Boo

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown Performs LIVE At Women’s Empowerment 2017!…
 7 mins ago
04.17.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 10 hours ago
04.17.17
#CouplesWeLove: Erykah Badu Shares Tender Video Cuddling With…
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
Cam Newton Rocking Eccentric Flower Outfit At Coachella
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
Essence Honors 100 ‘Woke’ Women In Their May Issue
 20 hours ago
04.17.17
SNL: Melissa McCarthy Returns as Sean Spicer for…
 21 hours ago
04.16.17
Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes…
 22 hours ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal To Pay For Funeral Of Teen…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Unbossed And Unbothered: Tamron Hall Is Living Her…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
‘The Family Hustle’ Trailer Reveals T.I. And Tiny…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Kelly Rowland Ambushed By Anti-Fur Protesters
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Bruh, Could You Not?! Gilbert Arenas Rants About…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
RACING-UAE-WORLD-CUP-JACKSON
Janet Jackson Shares First Pic Of Her Son!
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Queen Latifah & Jill Scott Sign On For…
 2 days ago
04.15.17
Photos