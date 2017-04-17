Entertainment News
Mary J. Blige Claims She Was Hacked…Didn’t Tweet That She Hates Kendu And His Entire Family

Karen Clark
Mary J Blige

Source: Paul Bergen / Getty

Yesterday, a tweet was posted to Mary J. Blige’s twitter account about her estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs.

Read More: Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Her Marriage, Divorce & Spousal Support

 

 

Mary later took to Twitter to deny that the tweet originated from her.

 

From the desk of #MaryJBlige

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

 

South African Fashion Week made headlines for all the right reasons this year. There were beautiful models, popping designs and rich colors that represented the Motherland. There were also a lot of new designers who had the opportunity to display their wonderful talents. Take a gander for yourself and see!

 

