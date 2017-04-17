National
Home > National

Melania Reminds Donald Trump To Put His Hand Over Heart During Anthem

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Thank goodness Melania Trump knows what to do during the national anthem!

Earlier today at the White House Easter Egg Roll, she had to remind her husband to put his hand over his heart. Eleven-year-old Barron Trump also knew what to do with his hand.

 

Easter Egg Roll , trump

Photos