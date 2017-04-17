Melania Reminds Donald Trump To Put His Hand Over Heart During Anthem

Thank goodness Melania Trump knows what to do during the national anthem!

Earlier today at the White House Easter Egg Roll, she had to remind her husband to put his hand over his heart. Eleven-year-old Barron Trump also knew what to do with his hand.

That's a subtle nudge from Melania to remind Trump to lift his hand during the national anthem… https://t.co/P9XlYpjvcQ — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 17, 2017

