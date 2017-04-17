The Investigation into the Death of Prince Is Released

Its been almost a year since the death of Prince, the search warrants unsealed today reveal a long list of prescription medications found at the estate in the name of band mate and body-guard Kirk Johnson. Johnson has been working with Prince since the early 1980s. He is one of the few people who had unrestricted access to Paisley Park. Some prescriptions contained controlled substances and were prescribed in Prince’s name.

The search warrant from Paisley Park on April 21, 2016 lists pills found following the death of #Prince Rogers Nelson. pic.twitter.com/N9I2Hq9Zja — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) April 17, 2017

Detectives located numerous narcotic controlled substances, some of which were in suitcase labeled “Peter Bravestrong”, believed to be the alias that Prince used when he traveled. The search warrants also show more than 100 white capsules labeled “Watson 853” hidden in Aleve and Bayer Aspirin bottles, and found in numerous rooms inside Paisley Park. These search warrants also indicate that Prince had a history of going through withdrawals and its believed they were the result of prescription medication abuse.

Prince, 57, died April 21 from an accidental, self-administered overdose of fentanyl. Investigators found nothing at Paisley Park that would confirm the source of the drug that killed the musician.

Related:

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Ricky Bell’s Shocking Drug Addiction + More Things We Learned From ‘The New Edition Story’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: