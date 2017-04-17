Women’s Empowerment 2017 Event Schedule

Source: courtesy of Taraji P. Henson
Event Schedule
**Schedule Is Subject To Change**
10:30am – Doors Open
10:50am – Welcome
10:55am – 919 Radio Artist
11:00am – The Teachers Forum – Building a Lasting Empire: Darlene McCoy, Katie Gailes, Priscilla Awkard, Tina Moore Brown and Moderated by Melissa Wade & DeJuan Hoggard
11:35am – National Recording Artist – Lecrae
12:00pm – Wells Fargo – Denise S. Bennett, Raleigh Market President Business Sales and Strategy
12:10pm – National Recording Artist – Jermaine Dolly
12:25pm – Fashion Show by Azani Couture
12:55pm – Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina – Darrell Allison, President
1:05pm – Special Guest – Vivica A. Fox
1:20pm – National Recording Artist – Hezekiah Walker
2:00pm – Keynote Address – Taraji P. Henson
3:00pm – Local McDonald’s Owners – Deborah Holder and Linda Reid
3:10pm – National Recording Artist – The Taylor Girlz
3:20pm – Recording Artist – Dre Murro
3:30pm – National Comedian – Kountry Wayne
3:55pm – National Recording Artist – CeCe Winans
4:25pm – Reaching America – Derrick Hollie, President, and Willie Moore Jr.
4:40pm – Black Men Revealed – 112, Bishop Charles Mellette, Bobby Brown, Darrell Allison, Willie Moore Jr., and Moderated by Darrin Henson
5:10pm – DJ Break
5:35pm – National Recording Artist – Doug E. Fresh
6:00pm – National Recording Artist – K Michelle
6:35pm – National Recording Artist – 112
7:15pm – National Recording Artist – Bobby Brown
7:45pm – Closing Remarks & Thank You
Women's Empowerment Expo Main Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. Jaheim At Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
1 of 29
2. Jaheim At Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
2 of 29
3. Jaheim At Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
3 of 29
4. Jaheim At Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
4 of 29
5. Jaheim At Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
5 of 29
6. Jaheim At Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
6 of 29
7. Jaheim At Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
7 of 29
8. Jaheim At Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
8 of 29
9. Viola Davis at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
9 of 29
10. Johnnie Gill at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
10 of 29
11. Viola Davis at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
11 of 29
12. Johnnie Gill at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
12 of 29
13. Viola Davis at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
13 of 29
14. Johnnie Gill at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
14 of 29
15. Viola Davis at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
15 of 29
16. Johnnie Gill at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
16 of 29
17. 14608330309076
Source:Glenn Parson
17 of 29
18. Johnnie Gill at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
18 of 29
19. 14608363015449
Source:Glenn Parson
19 of 29
20. Johnnie Gill at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
20 of 29
21. Viola Davis at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
21 of 29
22. Viola Davis at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
22 of 29
23. Viola Davis at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
23 of 29
24. Viola Davis at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
24 of 29
25. Johnnie Gill at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
25 of 29
26. Viola Davis at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
26 of 29
27. Viola Davis at Women's Empowerment 2016
Source:Glenn Parson
27 of 29
28. 14608360620354
Source:Glenn Parson
28 of 29
29. Viola Davis at Women's Empowerment 2012
Source:Glenn Parson
29 of 29