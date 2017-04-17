Entertainment News
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Event Schedule

Jennifer Hall
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

Source: courtesy of Taraji P. Henson

Event Schedule

**Schedule Is Subject To Change**

10:30am – Doors Open

10:50am – Welcome

10:55am – 919 Radio Artist

11:00am – The Teachers Forum – Building a Lasting Empire: Darlene McCoy, Katie Gailes, Priscilla Awkard, Tina Moore Brown and Moderated by Melissa Wade & DeJuan Hoggard

11:35am – National Recording Artist – Lecrae

12:00pm – Wells Fargo – Denise S. Bennett, Raleigh Market President Business Sales and Strategy

12:10pm – National Recording Artist – Jermaine Dolly

12:25pm – Fashion Show by Azani Couture

12:55pm – Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina – Darrell Allison, President

1:05pm – Special Guest – Vivica A. Fox

1:20pm – National Recording Artist – Hezekiah Walker

2:00pm – Keynote Address – Taraji P. Henson

3:00pm – Local McDonald’s Owners – Deborah Holder and Linda Reid

3:10pm – National Recording Artist – The Taylor Girlz

3:20pm – Recording Artist – Dre Murro

3:30pm – National Comedian – Kountry Wayne

3:55pm – National Recording Artist – CeCe Winans

4:25pm – Reaching America – Derrick Hollie, President, and Willie Moore Jr.

4:40pm – Black Men Revealed – 112, Bishop Charles Mellette, Bobby Brown, Darrell Allison, Willie Moore Jr., and Moderated by Darrin Henson

5:10pm – DJ Break

5:35pm – National Recording Artist – Doug E. Fresh

6:00pm – National Recording Artist – K Michelle

6:35pm – National Recording Artist – 112

7:15pm – National Recording Artist – Bobby Brown

7:45pm – Closing Remarks & Thank You

keynote speaker , NC , Performers , raleigh , schedule , Taraji P Henson , Women's Empowerment 2017

