Queen Bey Shows off Baby Bump

Jodi Berry
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Beyonce celebrated Easter Sunday with her mom, Tina Lawson, and Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland in Los Angeles, where she showed off her growing baby bump. Beyonce flaunted her preggers figure in a form-fitting eggshell gown that hugged her sizeable baby bump. She and husband Jay Z are expecting twins sometime in June.

Latest
Queen Bey Shows off Baby Bump
 2 hours ago
04.17.17
