Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Manhunt For Facebook Killer Widens To 5 States

The manhunt for 'Stevie Steve' has widened after his cellphone released a ping 100 miles away from the murder scene.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Manhunt For NY Escaped Prisoners Gains Intensity After DNA Match Confirmed

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


The search for a man who allegedly shot and killed an elderly father on Facebook has now widened to five states after his cellphone released a ping in Erie, Pennsylvania, 100 miles away from the murder scene, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams reported on Monday.

Steve “Stevie Steve” Stephens posted a video on social media after the shooting claiming responsibility for the death of Robert Godwin, 74.

According to CNN, Stephens told his mother he went on a rampage because he was angry with his girlfriend. Stephens also claims he murdered multiple people, but police have not found anymore victims.

Stephens uploaded video of the murder to Facebook around 2pm on Sunday. Facebook eventually took it down after receiving several reports about the post.

Robert Godwin’s family remembered their grandfather as someone who would give you the shirt off his back.

You can help Godwin’s family by donating to their GoFundMe, here.

RELATED STORIES:

What We Know: Murder-Suicide At San Bernardino School Leaves 3 Dead

Dylann Roof Pleads Guilty To State Murder Charges In Church Massacre

Stevie Steve

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Manhunt For Facebook Killer Widens To 5 States

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter
 3 hours ago
04.17.17
Queen Bey Shows off Baby Bump
 4 hours ago
04.17.17
The Investigation into the Death of Prince Is Released
 5 hours ago
04.17.17
Manhunt For Facebook Killer Widens To 5 States
 5 hours ago
04.17.17
Women's Empowerment 2016
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Event Schedule
 5 hours ago
04.17.17
Whitney Houston at Nelson Mandela Freedom Concert
Harpo, Who Dis Woman That Stole Whitney Houston’s Voice???????
 5 hours ago
04.17.17
Mary J Blige
Mary J. Blige Claims She Was Hacked…Didn’t Tweet…
 6 hours ago
04.17.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 9 hours ago
04.17.17
‘RHOAS9’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Are Porsha And…
 18 hours ago
04.17.17
#CouplesWeLove: Erykah Badu Shares Tender Video Cuddling With…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Cam Newton Rocking Eccentric Flower Outfit At Coachella
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Essence Honors 100 ‘Woke’ Women In Their May Issue
 1 day ago
04.17.17
SNL: Melissa McCarthy Returns as Sean Spicer for…
 1 day ago
04.16.17
Tyrese Apologizes For Calling Black Women ‘Skeezers, Hoes…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Photos