A Mother’s Powerful Story About Fighting For Autistic Daughter’s Public School Education

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

A Mother’s Powerful Story About Fighting For Autistic Daughter’s Public School Education

Madeline Jones speaks out about identifying her daughter's autism and her struggle with the NYC Department of Education to obtain the proper education for her child.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment
In a four-part series on Autism Awareness, Hello Beautiful speaks with a mother, Madeline Jones, about identifying her daughter’s condition and her struggle to obtain the proper education for her in NYC public schools.

Watch the video above and let us know your thoughts in comments.

SEE ALSO:

Tisha Campbell-Martin On Raising A Child With Autism: “You Don’t Have Time To Feel Guilty”

Red Flags Your Child Might Have Autism

Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors

22 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors

Continue reading Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors

Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.


 

Autism , New York City Department of Education

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 2 hours ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 hours ago
04.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Mentioning Joseline’s Name Sends Tommie Into…
 11 hours ago
04.18.17
Yacht Life: Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic Of…
 12 hours ago
04.18.17
Summer-Ready Slay: Serena Williams Posted A Bikini Pic…
 13 hours ago
04.18.17
INSTADAILY: Rihanna, Diddy, Kylie Jenner & More Rock…
 16 hours ago
04.18.17
Say It Ain’t So: La La Anthony &…
 17 hours ago
04.18.17
INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter
 20 hours ago
04.18.17
Queen Bey Shows off Baby Bump
 21 hours ago
04.17.17
The Investigation into the Death of Prince Is Released
 22 hours ago
04.18.17
Manhunt For Facebook Killer Widens To 5 States
 22 hours ago
04.17.17
Women's Empowerment 2016
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Event Schedule
 22 hours ago
04.17.17
Whitney Houston at Nelson Mandela Freedom Concert
Harpo, Who Dis Woman That Stole Whitney Houston’s Voice???????
 22 hours ago
04.17.17
Mary J Blige
Mary J. Blige Claims She Was Hacked…Didn’t Tweet…
 23 hours ago
04.17.17
Photos