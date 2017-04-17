‘A Nice Guy:’ Partner Of Accused Facebook Killer Break Silence

'A Nice Guy:' Partner Of Accused Facebook Killer Break Silence

"Steve really is a nice guy," Joy Lane writes in an email to CBS News about Steve Stephens. "[H]e is generous with everyone he knows."

A day after an apparent deranged man blamed his longtime partner for provoking the point-blank shooting of an elderly man on Facebook, the woman at the center of the controversy breaks her silence about the accused gunman.

In an email to CBS News, Joy Lane, the longtime partner of Steve Stephens, apologized for the events that transpired and described him as kind and generous.

“We had been in a relationship for several years,” Lane writes to CBS. “I am sorry that all of this has happened. My heart & prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s). Steve really is a nice guy… he is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children. This is a very difficult time for me and my family Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Despite that glowing portrait, Stephens allegedly filmed himself walking up to 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., and shooting him at point-blank range, leaving the family reeling from the loss and shocking social media users who witnessed the event on Facebook before it was removed on Easter Sunday.

He was a good guy. He would give you the shirt off his back,” Robert Godwin Jr. tells WOIO. “I’m not just saying that for these cameras.  … This man, right here, was a good man and I hate that he’s gone.”

Godwin Jr. says the family shared Easter dinner shortly before his father was slain, writes CBS.

We pray for the family and that Godwin Sr. rests in peace.

'I Hate He's Gone:' Family Mourns Victim Of Cleveland Facebook Live Killing

