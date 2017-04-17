Entertainment News
Say It Ain’t So: La La Anthony & Carmelo Anthony Separate

La La and Carmelo Anthony are reportedly separated. According to TMZ, the Anthony’s marriage has been strained due to Carmelo’s demanding NBA schedule and rumors he might be traded.

La La reportedly moved out of the home they shared last week and stays in her NYC place. Despite the breakup, sources claim La La and Carmelo are amicable and spent the weekend together.

Divorce is apparently not in the conversation at this time. We pray they are able to work it out.

