Atlanta Reopens Two Lanes Of Highway After I-20 Buckles

The Georgia Department of Transportation faced another roadway crisis as a portion of Interstate-20 buckled due to a damaged gas line.

Traffic came to a screeching halt as part of I-20 West buckled around noon, WSB-TV reports. All lanes of traffic were closed until about 4:30 p.m. when two lanes were reopened. GDOT aims to have all lanes open by noon tomorrow.

Pictures of the damage show a mound of broken asphalt in the middle of the highway with slivers of the ground underneath being completely visible.

GDOT is currently digging up some of the damage to determine what may have caused the road to buckle. According to Atlanta Gas Light, the road damage was related to work being done in the area. However, there is still no official word on a cause.

Atlanta emergency crews had their hands full today as this is the second major incidence of road damage in one morning.

WSB-TV also reports that there was a toxic chemical spill on I-75-85 after a truck carrying the hazardous material was overturned during a collision with an SUV early thus morning. Both the southbound and northbound lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m.

Both of these came less than three weeks after the I-85 collapsed. GDOT is currently at work setting beams in place to repair the elevated portion of that highway.

RELATED STORIES:

Atlanta’s Interstate 85 Collapses Due To Fire, Declared Emergency By Governor Deal

Power To The People! Arizona Protesters Block Highway To Trump Rally

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: