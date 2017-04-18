Lifestyle
Cleveland Facebook Shooting Victim’s Family Remembers Him: ‘He Was A Good Man’

Robert Godwin Sr.'s family remembered the 74-year-old as someone who would "give you the shirt off his back."

Foxy NC staff
The family of Robert Godwin Sr., the 74-year-old man whose murder was recorded and posted to Facebook, says that Godwin was a “good man.” Police believe that Godwin was killed by Steve “Stevie Steve” Stephens in Cleveland on Easter Sunday.

Robert Godwin Jr., told WOIO-TV, “This man right here was a good man. I just hate that he’s gone.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. It’s not real,” he added.

According to Cleveland.com, Godwin Jr. also said he last saw his father Sunday morning when he came by to pick up basketball equipment for one of his other sons.

“He hugged my wife and me and said, ‘I’ll see you guys next time,’” Godwin Jr. said. “I said ‘OK, enjoy your Easter.’”

“I just want him caught … because he can do it to somebody else,” he added.

Godwin, a retired foundry worker, is survived by ten children, 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

HELLOBEAUTIFUL previously reported that Stephens told his mother he went on a rampage because he was angry with his ex-girlfriend Joy Lane. Stephens also claims he murdered multiple people, but police have not found anymore victims. Stephens uploaded video of the Godwin murder to Facebook around 2pm on Sunday.

Facebook eventually took it down after receiving several reports about the post.

Investigators said the killing appeared to be random and Godwin Sr.’s son confirms that he did not know Stephens or Joy Lane, Cleveland.com noted. Police are currently still searching for Stephens in as up to five states after Stephen’s cellphone released a ping in Erie, Pennsylvania, 100 miles away from the murder scene.

Our hearts go out to the Godwin family for their tragic loss.

You can help Godwin’s family by donating to their GoFundMe, here.

SOURCE: WOIO-TV; Cleveland.Com

