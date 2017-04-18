Entertainment News
Yacht Life: Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic Of Michelle Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama are thoroughly enjoying their life outside of The White House.

President Obama Hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping For State Visit

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


Former President Barack Obama was seen snapping a shot of his lovely wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama on a boat this weekend.

The pair have been taking it easy on what has to be one of the most-deserved vacations in history. We’ve seen them looking refreshed and fabulous all over the place: New York, California, the Caribbean, just to name a few locations.

But for the last few weeks, our favorite presidential couple have been chilling out in French Polynesia. According to CNN, Barack and Michelle headed out to the South Pacific for an afternoon of sun and sea about David Geffen’s yacht Friday morning.


While a photographer only spotted Barack and Michelle, there’s word that they have been vacationing with some famous friends, including Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey.

