Summer-Ready Slay: Serena Williams Posted A Bikini Pic ‘Just Because’

Serena Williams has never been shy about her figure, and she recently reminded us all why.
The Gold Medal Olympic Tennis champ decided to slip into a sunny two-piece and strike a pose. She was feeling her look so much she just had to share! Serena brought all types of sunshine to the pic, serving cheekbones and slay in equal portions for this post.
It’s not clear whether this was part of her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue spread, or a super-polished snap from her personal files, but she is continuing to be body goals.
Please excuse us while we search for a personal trainer.
