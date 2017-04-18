Obama and Oprah Meet Up In French Polynesia

News One
Obama and Oprah Meet Up In French Polynesia

The former president is spending time with Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen on his vacation as well.

Foxy NC staff
Barack Obama recently met up with celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen during his vacation in French Polynesia, reports Travel + Leisure.

From Travel + Leisure:

Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Hanks all gathered on a 450-foot yacht off the coast of Tahiti on Monday for what we can only imagine was the coolest vacation of all time.

The famous quartet (along with former first lady Michelle Obama) boarded a luxury yacht called the Rising Sun for an island-hopping tour of French Polynesia. They went for lunch on Vanilla Island, made a stop at Le Taha’a Island, and will continue on to Bora Bora. The trip will end at The Brando, a luxury resort where Obama has stayed for the past three weeks while working on his White House memoirs.

The celebrities invited on the Obamas’ Polynesian vacation have been friends of the family for some time. At last year’s Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony, Hanks and Springsteen were among the artists honored. At the induction, Obama said: “Part of the reason these events are so special to me is that everybody on this stage has touched me in a very powerful, personal way. These are folks who have helped me become who I am.”

Obama also snapped a photo of his wife Michelle Obama aboard the yacht with his celebrity pals, reports CNN.

SOURCE: Travel + LeisureCNN

