Here’s Free Stuff You Can Get On Tax Day!

It’s Tax Day. Most people don’t consider this to be a joyous occasion, but we do because you can get tons of free stuff!

Firehouse Subs

Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Schlotzsky’s

On Tax Day (Tuesday, 4/18), score a FREE small Original with purchase of chips & a drink! Find your Schlotzsky's: https://t.co/VqjMPa71K9 pic.twitter.com/ll5XD6SJLo — Schlotzsky's (@Schlotzskys) April 7, 2017

Bruegger’s Bagels

Time for some #tax relief. Celebrate the end of tax season with a $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle. Deal ends TOMORROW >> https://t.co/uMjMQsX79n pic.twitter.com/uYghqbjfFd — Bruegger's (@Brueggers) April 18, 2017

Great American Cookies

Noodles & Company

Sonic Drive-In

Hooters has special deals for kids that you can find here.

Office Depot/Office Max has deals on shredding here.

Longhorn Steakhouse – Get 10% off two adult meals today only. Get the coupon here.

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark