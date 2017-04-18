National
Here’s Free Stuff You Can Get On Tax Day!

Karen Clark
It’s Tax Day. Most people don’t consider this to be a joyous occasion, but we do because you can get tons of free stuff!

Firehouse Subs

Hungry Howie’s Pizza

 

Schlotzsky’s

Bruegger’s Bagels

Great American Cookies

 

Noodles & Company

 

Sonic Drive-In

 

Hooters has special deals for kids that you can find here.

Office Depot/Office Max has deals on shredding here. 

Longhorn Steakhouse – Get 10% off two adult meals today only. Get the coupon here.

 

