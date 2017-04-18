Chris Brown Allegedly Sucker Punches Nightclub Photographer

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Chris Brown Allegedly Sucker Punches Nightclub Photographer

The photographer told the police he wants to prosecute the singer.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Chris Brown is once again in the spotlight involving an alleged assault.

The Tampa Police Department told the New York Daily News that Bennie L. Vines, a photographer for the AJA Channelside nightclub in Tampa, Florida, accused the singer of “sucker punching” him in the face at the night spot around 1 a.m. on Monday. Brown allegedly swung at Vines for taking pictures of him.

From the Daily News:

Brown, 27, had already left the scene by the time police arrived at the nightclub. The photographer told police that he wants to prosecute the “Look At Me Now” singer after allegedly suffering a minor cut to his lip, and detectives continue to investigate the situation.

The AJA nightclub addressed the incident on its Facebook page with a post echoing Vines’ accusations.

“After only a few minutes of being there, Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted our club photographer and proceeded to walk out of the venue,” the Facebook post read. “AJA Channelside and our employees apologize for the inconvenience. Assault charges were pressed and we are dealing with the proper authorities accordingly.”

The Daily News said Vine declined medical attention.

This incident follows recent allegations from Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran that he assaulted her several years ago and threatened to kill her. The singer has previously pleaded guilty to assaults in other incidents.

SOURCE:  New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

Chris Brown Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

Chris Brown , Chris Brown assault , Chris Brown punch photographer , Chris Brown sucker punch

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 hours ago
04.18.17
New Documents Highlight Prince’s Struggle With Opioid Addiction
 6 hours ago
04.18.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 9 hours ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 9 hours ago
04.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Mentioning Joseline’s Name Sends Tommie Into…
 18 hours ago
04.18.17
Yacht Life: Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic Of…
 19 hours ago
04.18.17
Summer-Ready Slay: Serena Williams Posted A Bikini Pic…
 20 hours ago
04.18.17
INSTADAILY: Rihanna, Diddy, Kylie Jenner & More Rock…
 23 hours ago
04.18.17
Say It Ain’t So: La La Anthony &…
 1 day ago
04.18.17
INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Queen Bey Shows off Baby Bump
 1 day ago
04.17.17
The Investigation into the Death of Prince Is Released
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Manhunt For Facebook Killer Widens To 5 States
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Women's Empowerment 2016
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Event Schedule
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Photos