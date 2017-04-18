BREAKING: Cleveland Shooter Steve Stephens Commits Suicide In Erie, Pennsylvania

Source: Handout / Cleveland PD
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that Steve Stephens, the man who shot and killed a man at random on Facebook live, shot himself after a police pursuit.
During the press conference, Chief of Cleveland police, Calvin Williams, explained that around 11am, authorities received a tip that Stephens’ car was spotted at a McDonald’s parking lot near Erie, PA. As officers closed in on the suspect, Stephens took his own life:
Police began their pursuit of Stephens after he recorded himself shooting Robert Goodwin, 74, in the head, in a random killing spree prompted by his
break up with his ex.
Stephens threatened to continue killing until his mother and ex, Joy Lane, called him. The search for Stephens extended 5 states, before coming to an end in Erie, Pennsylvania.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
SOURCE:
LOS ANGELES TIMES
