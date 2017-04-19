Black Clerical Worker Says Bill O’Reilly Grunted At Her ‘Like A Wild Boar’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black Clerical Worker Says Bill O’Reilly Grunted At Her ‘Like A Wild Boar’

Another woman reported that the Fox News Host harassed her and called her 'hot chocolate.'

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

An African-American clerical worker who worked in the same office as Bill O’Reilly said the Fox News host harassed her in a report to the network’s hotline, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Bill O’Reilly used to leer at an African-American Fox News clerical worker and called her “hot chocolate,” according to attorney Lisa Bloom, who helped the woman report the harassment to the network’s hotline.

“He would never talk to her, not even hello, except to grunt at her like a wild boar,” Bloom tells The Hollywood Reporter. “He would leer at her. He would always do this when no one else was around and she was scared.”

…The allegations against O’Reilly follow a flurry of litigation and press involving women who say they were harassed by and-or retaliated against by ousted-CEO Roger Ailes. Gretchen Carlson was the first to sue last summer, and several other women have filed litigation since. Ailes was terminated shortly after Megyn Kelly spoke with Fox investigators about her experience, which she details in her book.

Complaints against O’Reilly continue to grow with more than 140,000 people have signed a petition calling for O’Reilly’s resignation, reports Fast Company.

SOURCE: The Hollywood ReporterFast Company

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Maxine Waters Says Bill O’Reilly ‘Needs To Go To Jail’

‘I Was Looking At The James Brown Wig:’ Bill O’Reilly Apologizes To Maxine Waters

13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

Continue reading 13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

Bill O'reilly , Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly , misogyny , Sexual Harassment

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 1 hour ago
04.19.17
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge
Trending
Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison
 1 hour ago
04.19.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 17 hours ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 18 hours ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 19 hours ago
04.18.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 22 hours ago
04.18.17
New Documents Highlight Prince’s Struggle With Opioid Addiction
 24 hours ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Mentioning Joseline’s Name Sends Tommie Into…
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Yacht Life: Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic Of…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Summer-Ready Slay: Serena Williams Posted A Bikini Pic…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
INSTADAILY: Rihanna, Diddy, Kylie Jenner & More Rock…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Say It Ain’t So: La La Anthony &…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Photos