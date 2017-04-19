Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison

Jennifer Hall
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell this morning (Wednesday) the Boston Globe is reporting.

According to the Department of Correction, “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Double Murder Trial Of Former Patriots Player Aaron Hernandez

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


The former New England Patriot tight end was serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Recently, Hernandez was found not guilty of the double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Our prayers go out to the family.

Photos