Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell this morning (Wednesday) the Boston Globe is reporting.
According to the Department of Correction, “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”
The former New England Patriot tight end was serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Recently, Hernandez was found not guilty of the double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.
