New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This Friday: His Estate Files Suit To Block Release

One year after Prince’s death, new music is scheduled to be released from the legend on Friday, the anniversary of Prince’s death. However, Paisley Park and Prince’s estate, who are not involved with this offering, have filed to block it in civil court.

Deliverance” features six studio recording made between 2006 and 2008 and is already available on iTunes and Apple Music.The material is being co-credited to Prince and engineer Ian Boxill, who spent the past year completing the unfinished material and mixing the tracks.

According to the suit, the plaintiff contends Boxill signed a confidentiality agreement that all the work the two did together “would remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property” and that “he would not use any recordings or property in any way whatsoever.” The release of the “Deliverance” EP would violate that agreement.

Let’s see how this plays out in court.

Related:

The Q: Who Is Your Favorite Musician Of All Time?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: