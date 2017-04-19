Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This Friday: His Estate Files Suit To Block Release

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
HUNGARY-ISLAND FESTIVAL

Source: STR / Getty

One year after Prince’s death, new music is scheduled to be released from the legend on Friday, the anniversary of Prince’s death. However, Paisley Park and Prince’s estate, who are not involved with this offering, have filed to block it in civil court.

Deliverance” features six studio recording made between 2006 and 2008 and is already available on iTunes and Apple Music.The material is being co-credited to Prince and engineer Ian Boxill, who spent the past year completing the unfinished material and mixing the tracks.

According to the suit, the plaintiff contends Boxill signed a confidentiality agreement that all the work the two did together “would remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property” and that “he would not use any recordings or property in any way whatsoever.” The release of the “Deliverance” EP would violate that agreement.

Let’s see how this plays out in court.

Related:

The Q: Who Is Your Favorite Musician Of All Time?

New Music , Prince

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This Friday: His Estate Files Suit To Block Release

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This…
 1 hour ago
04.19.17
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think
 2 hours ago
04.19.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 4 hours ago
04.19.17
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge
Trending
Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison
 4 hours ago
04.19.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 21 hours ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 21 hours ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 22 hours ago
04.18.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 day ago
04.18.17
New Documents Highlight Prince’s Struggle With Opioid Addiction
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Mentioning Joseline’s Name Sends Tommie Into…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Yacht Life: Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic Of…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Summer-Ready Slay: Serena Williams Posted A Bikini Pic…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
INSTADAILY: Rihanna, Diddy, Kylie Jenner & More Rock…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Photos