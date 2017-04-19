White Florida GOP Lawmaker Under Fire For Dropping N-Word In Racist & Sexist Rant

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

White Florida GOP Lawmaker Under Fire For Dropping N-Word In Racist & Sexist Rant

State Democrats and the legislature's Democratic Black Caucus want Sen. Frank Artiles to resign.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Florida’s legislature is in turmoil over Republican Sen. Frank Artiles dropping the N-word to Black colleagues in a private conversation and using other profanities about fellow lawmakers, the Miami Herald reports.

 

From The Herald:

Over drinks after 10 p.m. at the members-only Governors Club just steps from the state Capitol, Artiles told Sens. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale that Senate President Joe Negron of Stuart had risen to his powerful GOP leadership role because “six ni**ers” in the Republican caucus had elected him.

Artiles later told Gibson and Thurston that he’d used the word “ni**as,” suggesting the slang term was not meant to be insulting, Gibson and Thurston said. It’s unclear whom Artiles was referring to, since the only Black senators in the state Senate are all Democrats — and none of them backed Negron’s bid to lead the chamber.

Artiles apologized after getting reported to Republican leaders and the media found out about the incident.

“In an exchange with a colleague of mine in the Senate, I unfortunately let my temper get the best of me. There is no excuse for the exchange that occurred and I have apologized to my Senate colleagues and regret the incident profusely,” he said in a statement.

The Republican Senate president was largely silent about the explosive situation until he felt pressured to address it publicly, the newspaper said.

“Racial slurs and profane, sexist insults have no place in conversation between senators and will not be tolerated while I am serving as Senate president,” Negron said, according to The Herald. He added that Artiles will apologize to Gibson Wednesday on the Senate floor.

Meanwhile, the Florida Democratic Party called on Artiles to resign, and the legislature’s Democratic Black Caucus scheduled an emergency meeting.

SOURCE:  Miami Herald

SEE ALSO:

Racist Maine Gov. Paul LePage Refuses To Step Down

Georgia Lawmaker Defends Confederacy & KKK Claims Hate Group Made People Straighten Up

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Florida Legislature , Frank Artiles , racist florida lawmaker

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 1 hour ago
04.19.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 2 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 2 hours ago
04.19.17
New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This…
 3 hours ago
04.19.17
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think
 3 hours ago
04.19.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 4 hours ago
04.19.17
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge
Trending
Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison
 6 hours ago
04.19.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 22 hours ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 24 hours ago
04.18.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 day ago
04.18.17
New Documents Highlight Prince’s Struggle With Opioid Addiction
 1 day ago
04.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Mentioning Joseline’s Name Sends Tommie Into…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Yacht Life: Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic Of…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Photos