Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think

Serena Williams has announced that she’s pregnant via social media…maybe?
The tennis star took to Snapchat with this pic.
However, the picture was almost immediately deleted. Hmmmm.
More: Serena Williams Is Engaged!
The tennis superstar announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian in January.
Of course, social media immediately responded:
