Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think

Karen Clark
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

Source: WILLIAM WEST / Getty

Serena Williams has announced that she’s pregnant via social media…maybe?

The tennis star took to Snapchat with this pic.

Congrats #serenawilliams

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

However, the picture was almost immediately deleted. Hmmmm.

The tennis superstar announced her engagement to  Alexis Ohanian  in January.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

 

Of course, social media immediately responded:

 

Photos