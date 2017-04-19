TJMS
Howard President Wayne A. I. Frederick Defends Himself Against Critics

Foxy NC staff
Roland Martin talks to Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, the embattled Howard University President, who recently received a vote of “no confidence” from faculty leaders.

Listen to the full interview below.


