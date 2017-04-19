Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors

The normally private Al Mana held nothing back.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Janet Jackson’s estranged husband Wissam Al Mana is apparently not letting go of his wife without a fight—which would explain why he just expressed his love for her in a heartfelt love letter posted to his website.

Versace - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Earlier this month it was rumored that the couple had split, deciding to end their five-year marriage just after welcoming a baby boy, Eissa Al Mana, in January. At press time, there had been no confirmation of divorce from either Jackson or Al Mana. However, Reports state that Jackson grew tired of her estranged husband’s super controlling behavior that translated to her career as well as at home.

EBONY is reporting that Al Mana posted the revealing love letter to Jackson on his website as rumors of a spilt continue to swirl. The usually private billionaire didn’t hold anything back.

The short and sweet love letter reads:

“Love.

To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend,” the letter reads. “I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x.”

Last week, both Jackson and Al Mana were photographed with their son, albeit separately. Jackson posted an official photo of her baby boy to Instagram, while Al Mana was photographed playing with their son in the park.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936214/keshia-knight-pulliam-reportedly-concerned-for-infant-daughters-safety-around-ed-hartwell/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936309/aaron-hernandez-suicide/

celebrity couples , celebrity divorces , Celebrity News , entertainment news , Janet Jackson , music news , Wissam Al Mana

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet Jackson Amid Divorce Rumors

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 1 hour ago
04.19.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 2 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 2 hours ago
04.19.17
New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This…
 3 hours ago
04.19.17
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think
 3 hours ago
04.19.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 4 hours ago
04.19.17
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge
Trending
Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison
 6 hours ago
04.19.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 22 hours ago
04.18.17
Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 23 hours ago
04.18.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 day ago
04.18.17
New Documents Highlight Prince’s Struggle With Opioid Addiction
 1 day ago
04.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Mentioning Joseline’s Name Sends Tommie Into…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Yacht Life: Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic Of…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Photos