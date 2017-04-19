NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’

Danielle Jennings

Last week news quickly spread of the death of NYC Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam. In the days since, there have been a host of conspiracy theories as to exactly what happened to her. Now, the NYPD has labeled her drowning “suspicious,” despite it initially being called a suicide.

Her death has had many questioning the circumstances from the start, including the fact her husband reported her missing the day before she was found dead and fully-clothed, washed up on the shore of the Hudson River in New York City.

The Root has the full details of this latest development, including the autopsy results:

The New York Police Department now says that state Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s death is “suspicious” after officials last week told the Associated Press that Abdus-Salaam’s drowning death was being treated as a suicide. The NYPD says there is no indication that Abdus-Salaam committed suicide as was first suggested. The results of an autopsy conducted on Abdus-Salaam last week came back inconclusive.

The NYPD commented on the new findings in the case. “We have a middle-aged woman deceased in the water with all her clothes on with no signs of homicide or suicide. At this point, we can’t say for sure.” New York Police Sgt. Brendan Ryan told ABC News Tuesday evening.

