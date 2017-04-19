NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’

What was initially thought to be drowning by suicide is now being reconsidered.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Last week news quickly spread of the death of NYC Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam. In the days since, there have been a host of conspiracy theories as to exactly what happened to her. Now, the NYPD has labeled her drowning “suspicious,” despite it initially being called a suicide.

Her death has had many questioning the circumstances from the start, including the fact her husband reported her missing the day before she was found dead and fully-clothed, washed up on the shore of the Hudson River in New York City.

The Root has the full details of this latest development, including the autopsy results:

The New York Police Department now says that state Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s death is “suspicious” after officials last week told the Associated Press that Abdus-Salaam’s drowning death was being treated as a suicide. The NYPD says there is no indication that Abdus-Salaam committed suicide as was first suggested. The results of an autopsy conducted on Abdus-Salaam last week came back inconclusive.

The NYPD commented on the new findings in the case. “We have a middle-aged woman deceased in the water with all her clothes on with no signs of homicide or suicide. At this point, we can’t say for sure.” New York Police Sgt. Brendan Ryan told ABC News Tuesday evening.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936309/aaron-hernandez-suicide/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2935119/job-quitting-advice-how-to-leave-job/

justice sheila abdus-salaam , News , nyc news , NYPD , sheila abdus-salaam death

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Listen: Mali Music Releases Inspirational Song “Gonna Be Alright”
 3 mins ago
04.20.17
(FILE PHOTO) Singer Luther Vandross Dies At Age 54
We Remember Luther Vandross Happy Birthday
 5 hours ago
04.20.17
Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part of People’s…
 14 hours ago
04.20.17
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Trending
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment;…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good,…
 19 hours ago
04.20.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This…
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge
Trending
Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Photos