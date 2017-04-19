Florida Lawmakers Prepare To Apologize To Families Of Four Black Men Wrongly Accused Of Rape

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Florida Lawmakers Prepare To Apologize To Families Of Four Black Men Wrongly Accused Of Rape

None of the four victims, accused of raping a 17-year-old White woman in 1949, are still alive.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Florida House leaders on Tuesday passed an historic measure to exonerate four Black men who were wrongly accused of rape in 1949 in Groveland, Florida, “then tortured, murdered or unjustly imprisoned after one of the ugliest racist episodes in state history,” reports the Miami Herald:

Known as the Groveland Four, none of the four men—Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd, Charles Greenlee and Ernest Thomas—are still living, but members of their families were seated in the gallery of the House chamber when lawmakers voted 117-0 to unanimously join as sponsors of HCR 631. The measure exonerates the men and asks Gov. Rick Scott and the Cabinet to expedite consideration of posthumous pardons.

“This resolution, while seemingly minute, symbolizes the great state of Florida looking those families in the eyes — families, with children, who grew up not knowing their fathers but only knew their records,” said Rep. Bobby DuBose, D-Fort Lauderdale, a sponsor of the bill. “This resolution is us simply saying, ‘We’re sorry’— understanding we will never know or make up for the pain we have caused.”

[…]

The four men were accused of raping 17-year-old Norma Padgett in Groveland. Padgett, along with her estranged husband, told police that on the night of July 16, 1949, their car had broken down just outside of town. They claimed that four black men stopped, got out of their car and then raped her.

A similar measure is headed for a vote before the full Senate and is expected to go to the governor, notes the report.

We’re glad the families are getting some semblance of justice. But the legislature should take it a step further and also posthumously prosecute those who committed the murders, namely ex-Sheriff Willis McCall, who reportedly shot two of men, claiming they tried to escape on the way to court. Thurgood Marshall, then head of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, offered to take the case, which had risen to the US. Supreme Court, notes the Herald.

Let us know your thoughts in comments.

SOURCE: Miami Herald

SEE ALSO:

White Florida GOP Lawmaker Under Fire For Dropping N-Word In Racist &amp; Sexist Rant

Florida Cop Charged With Attempted Manslaughter For Shooting Unarmed Black Man

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Charles Greenlee and Ernest Thomas , Samuel Shepherd , Walter Irvin

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
(FILE PHOTO) Singer Luther Vandross Dies At Age 54
We Remember Luther Vandross Happy Birthday
 5 hours ago
04.20.17
Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part of People’s…
 14 hours ago
04.20.17
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Trending
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment;…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good,…
 19 hours ago
04.20.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This…
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge
Trending
Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Photos