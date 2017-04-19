Radio One Exclusive
Trending
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment; Charges Local Media Outlet With Sloppy Reporting!

Jennifer Hall
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Taraji P. Henson is an unstoppable force. So haters: DON’T EVEN TRY IT! Or at the very least, do some fact checking.

One NC media outlet printed a false story indicating that the talented star would not be in attendance at Women’s Empowerment 2017 in Raleigh due to work conflicts.

The Howard University alumnus quickly put the record straight calling out the editorial for “#SLOPPYREPORTING”

With her award-winner performance in Hidden Figures, her outstanding work as Cookie on the juggernaut hit show, Empire — not to mention her best-selling autobiography, Around the Way Girl, to say Henson is “Winning” would be an understatement.

Taraji P. Henson Book Cover

Source: Simon & Schuster / Simon & Schuster

Don’t miss Taraji P. Henson as the keynote speaker at Women’s Empowerment 2017 this Saturday, April 22 at PNC Arena.


News and Observer , Taraji P Henson , Women's Empowerment

