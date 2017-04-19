Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment; Charges Local Media Outlet With Sloppy Reporting!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Taraji P. Henson is an unstoppable force. So haters: DON’T EVEN TRY IT! Or at the very least, do some fact checking.

One NC media outlet printed a false story indicating that the talented star would not be in attendance at Women’s Empowerment 2017 in Raleigh due to work conflicts.

The Howard University alumnus quickly put the record straight calling out the editorial for “#SLOPPYREPORTING”

With her award-winner performance in Hidden Figures, her outstanding work as Cookie on the juggernaut hit show, Empire — not to mention her best-selling autobiography, Around the Way Girl, to say Henson is “Winning” would be an understatement.

Don’t miss Taraji P. Henson as the keynote speaker at Women’s Empowerment 2017 this Saturday, April 22 at PNC Arena.

I'm so excited to be the keynote speaker for #WomensEmpowerment2017! Tickets are available NOW: https://t.co/viMCjlvQ6o @Foxy107104 💋💋💋 — Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) March 30, 2017

