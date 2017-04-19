Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was So Happy For Him’

EJ Johnson has no bigger fans than his parents, and they were excited for him to come out.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty


Magic Johnson is sharing what it was like for him as a parent when his son, EJ Johnson, came out.

EJ has made a name for himself after appearing on E!’s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills–enough so to garner his very own spinoff EJ NYC. And it’s no surprise. EJ has always been a commanding presence on-screen with a captivating personality and the fashion sense to match.

Since his entrance into the spotlight, EJ has revealed that he’s gay. While that might be a lot for some moms and dads to handle, Magic shared on The Ellen Degeneres Show that he was overjoyed for his son.

Experiencing this with EJ taught Magic a lot, but the most important thing he got from the whole things is that a parent needs to lay their expectations aside and love their kids for who they are.

“It’s all about you not trying to decide what your daughter or son should be or what you want them to become,” Magic told Ellen.

“It’s all about loving them ― no matter who they are, what they decide to do,” he went on. “When my son came out I was so happy for him and happy for us as parents. And we love him ― EJ is amazing.”


It’s important for Magic, and his wife Cookie, to let EJ know that despite all of his viewers and followers on social media, they are still his biggest fans.

“You’e got to support your child because there’s so many people who try to discriminate against them,” Magic explained. “They need you to support them because if you don’t support them, who is going to support them? And love them.”

RELATED STORIES:

Born This Way: The Rise of EJ Johnson

EJ Johnson Is Getting His Own Spin-Off Reality Show

Snack And Slay: EJ Johnson Reveals How He’s Managed To Maintain His 180-Pound Weight Loss

EJ Johnson , EJ NYC , Magic Johnson , Rich Kids of Beverly Hills

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was So Happy For Him’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Listen: Mali Music Releases Inspirational Song “Gonna Be Alright”
 4 mins ago
04.20.17
(FILE PHOTO) Singer Luther Vandross Dies At Age 54
We Remember Luther Vandross Happy Birthday
 5 hours ago
04.20.17
Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part of People’s…
 14 hours ago
04.20.17
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Trending
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment;…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good,…
 19 hours ago
04.20.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This…
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge
Trending
Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Photos