Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was So Happy For Him’

is sharing what it was like for him as a parent when his son, EJ Johnson, came out.

EJ has made a name for himself after appearing on E!’s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills–enough so to garner his very own spinoff EJ NYC. And it’s no surprise. EJ has always been a commanding presence on-screen with a captivating personality and the fashion sense to match.

Since his entrance into the spotlight, EJ has revealed that he’s gay. While that might be a lot for some moms and dads to handle, Magic shared on The Ellen Degeneres Show that he was overjoyed for his son.

Experiencing this with EJ taught Magic a lot, but the most important thing he got from the whole things is that a parent needs to lay their expectations aside and love their kids for who they are.

“It’s all about you not trying to decide what your daughter or son should be or what you want them to become,” Magic told Ellen.

“It’s all about loving them ― no matter who they are, what they decide to do,” he went on. “When my son came out I was so happy for him and happy for us as parents. And we love him ― EJ is amazing.”

It’s important for Magic, and his wife Cookie, to letknow that despite all of his viewers and followers on social media, they are still his biggest fans.

“You’e got to support your child because there’s so many people who try to discriminate against them,” Magic explained. “They need you to support them because if you don’t support them, who is going to support them? And love them.”

