Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good, The Bad, And The WTF’

The actress' "We’re Going To Need More Wine" will be released on Oct. 17.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Gabrielle Union can add one more thing to her glowing resume: Author.

The Being Mary Jane star recently shared with PEOPLE the cover to her upcoming book perfectly titled: We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True (Dey Street Books)

She told the lifestyle pub that the memoir-esque book of essays is hilarious and inspired by her own life experiences.

“Throughout my life, I’ve often wondered aloud ‘How the hell did I end up here? Why me?’ ” the 44-year-old actress said. “

Not sure I’ve ever found all the answers to those questions, but in this book I share my journey … the good, the bad, and the WTF. You will definitely need more wine for this one.”

PEOPLE also noted that Union’s book will feature personal stories and reflections on a range of topics that continue to define the contemporary landscape: sexuality, womanhood, friendship, race, marriage, and beauty. 

We’re Going To Need More Wine will be released on Oct. 17.

SOURCE: People

RELATED NEWS:

Gabrielle Union Launched Her Hair Care Line And Shows Off Natural Tresses

#BumpWatch: Serena Williams Is Expecting!

Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries

gabrielle union

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good, The Bad, And The WTF’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Listen: Mali Music Releases Inspirational Song “Gonna Be Alright”
 4 mins ago
04.20.17
(FILE PHOTO) Singer Luther Vandross Dies At Age 54
We Remember Luther Vandross Happy Birthday
 5 hours ago
04.20.17
Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part of People’s…
 14 hours ago
04.20.17
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Trending
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment;…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good,…
 19 hours ago
04.20.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This…
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge
Trending
Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Photos