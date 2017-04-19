Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#TheSunkenPlace: Steve Harvey Says Trump Is Keeping His Promises

The talk show host says that #45 is committed to providing affordable housing to low-income Americans. Whatever you say Sir.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live

Source: @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc. / @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc.


Steve Harvey stays not learning his lesson when it comes to defending Donald Trump.

First he met with him, then told Black folks to respect him and now he’s insisting that #45 is keeping his promises—about affordable housing. Recently, TMZ caught up with Harvey on the street and to ask if Trump has lived up to what the two have talked about in the past.

Harvey’s response? 

“Well, I mean as far as doing he promised me to do. He’s doing it. I’m working with HUD. I’m going to get some housing for underprivileged people.”

Sir, how does being a talk show host and dating “expert” with no expertise on housing qualify you to “get some housing” for poor folks? Honestly, how are you and Ben Carson, whose only experience is growing up in a housing project, actually going to make that pipe dream a reality when you are working with a president who once had racial housing discrimination lawsuits filed against him?

Also, please explain where the money and empathy are coming from when you have an administration that believes that funding healthcare, Meals on Wheels and utility bill assistance for the poor is way too generous.

Yes, we’ll wait.

Now when TMZ asked the comedian if he was happy with Trump’s work overall in the past 100 days in office, Harvey had a slightly different tone: “I didn’t say that. All I said was he’s keeping his word to what he said he would so.”

OK, so let’s get this straight: As long as he is keeping his fake promises to you and ruining the rest of America with his nonsense, that’s all good? Thanks for clearing that up Steve.

BEAUTIES what do you think?

SOURCE: TMZ

RELATED NEWS:

#TheSunkenPlace: Steve Harvey Insists That Black People Should Respect Donald Trump

Steve Harvey Wants You To Know He Was Hurt By Trump Backlash; Lashes Out At Black Twitter

How Sway? White House Believes Feeding Hungry Kids After School Is A Waste Of Money

Donald Trump , Dr. Ben Carson , steve harvey

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading #TheSunkenPlace: Steve Harvey Says Trump Is Keeping His Promises

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 4 hours ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 4 hours ago
04.20.17
Listen: Mali Music Releases Inspirational Song “Gonna Be Alright”
 5 hours ago
04.20.17
(FILE PHOTO) Singer Luther Vandross Dies At Age 54
We Remember Luther Vandross Happy Birthday
 9 hours ago
04.20.17
Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part of People’s…
 19 hours ago
04.20.17
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Trending
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment;…
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was…
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good,…
 24 hours ago
04.20.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 1 day ago
04.19.17
NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’
 1 day ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Photos