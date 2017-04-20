Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part of People’s Most Beautiful Family List

is helping to launch a whole new category for People’s Most Beautiful Issue.

Kelly and her two favorite men have been chosen as one People‘s Inaugural Most Beautiful Families! The diva snapped some cozy family pics alongside husband Tim Witherspoon and their son, Titan, for the feature.

Kelly chatted with People in the video here (skip ahead to the 11:00 mark) about what like is like as mom. She gushed that “it’s been awesome!”

Titan is still a toddler, but Kelly‘s definitely got big aspirations in mind for her little boy.

“My hopes for my family, one would definitely have to be for myself and my husband to raise a great man in our son Titan,” said Kelly. She went on to share her hopes for marriage, stating that she’d love for her and Tim to “always just be loyal and honest to each other and just remain best friends.”

After recently making her debut as an author, Kelly‘s been focusing on promoting her new book, Whoa Baby! That still hasn’t kept her from focusing on her own family. “We are very busy, but we make time,” she admitted. And Kelly treasures every moment she gets with her husband and son. Being a mom, has allowed her to see the world through new eyes…and ears.

Like the proud mom she is, Kelly hinted that young Titan might have a talent for music like his mama. “I don’t even play my piano,” Kelly explained, “and he’s on it every day. Literally every day.”

At first, Kelly said he started out hitting the same note over and over, but now she’s seeing her son begin to the test out the rest of the keyboard on his own. She and her hubby Tim plan to encourage his budding love of music.

She explained, “He’s broadening his space and his keys on the piano, and I’m just amazed. So, we’re about to get him piano lessons.”

We could definitely feel the love in Kelly‘s interview, and we know she just showers it on Titan all the time. “As a mom, my husband calls me soft. I probably am,” Kelly told People, adding that she knows how to let her son know that she must be respected. “[I’m] not strict, but firm.”

While Kelly didn’t snag a spot on the Most Beautiful People list (although, that must be an oversight!), Viola Davis, Oprah, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, and Susan Kelechi Watson were all on the list.

