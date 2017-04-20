Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Cops Finally Catch Malia Obama’s Stalker

Secret Service agents caught a Brooklyn man stalking Malia at work, but will any charges be filed?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington

Source: Pool / Getty


Authorities have detained a Brooklyn man who repeatedly followed and harassed Malia Obama.

Now that her family is out of the White House, Malia is using her free time to explore her interest in film by interning for producer Harvey Weinstein. Lately, however, her days in the office had been disrupted by an overzealous admirer.

According to the New York Daily News, Secret Service agents assigned to protect Malia have captured a 30-year-old man named Jair Nilton Cardoso after he supposedly followed her to work.

On April 10, The alleged stalker snuck up to the fourth floor of a building in Tribeca, where Malia was working. Sources claim that he then held up a sign and began hollering, asking Malia to marry him.

Agents recognized Jair from his numerous attempts to get into the White House while Malia was living there. He was immediately asked to leave the office and stop hounding Malia.

He obviously ignored those demands because on April 12 (just two days later), Jair tailed Malia out of another building in the west Village, where she is also interning.

Secret Service agents interviewed Jair at his home in Brooklyn the next day and determined that he has psychiatric issues. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Agents reported him to police on Monday.

Although Jair does not have any criminal record in New York City, authorities are trying to decide whether they will file stalking and harassment charges.

RELATED STORIES:

Yacht Life: Barack Obama Snaps Vacation Pic of Michelle Obama

The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural

Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship

Malia Obama

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Cops Finally Catch Malia Obama’s Stalker

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 4 hours ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 4 hours ago
04.20.17
Listen: Mali Music Releases Inspirational Song “Gonna Be Alright”
 5 hours ago
04.20.17
(FILE PHOTO) Singer Luther Vandross Dies At Age 54
We Remember Luther Vandross Happy Birthday
 9 hours ago
04.20.17
Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part of People’s…
 19 hours ago
04.20.17
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Trending
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment;…
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was…
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good,…
 24 hours ago
04.20.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 1 day ago
04.19.17
NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’
 1 day ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This…
 1 day ago
04.19.17
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Photos