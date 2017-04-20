Apparently Deranged Stalker Begs Malia Obama To Marry Him

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Apparently Deranged Stalker Begs Malia Obama To Marry Him

A man who tried getting into the White House in the past now follows the former first daughter in New York.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

New York City police are considering whether to file stalking or harassment charges against Jair Nilton Cardoso who has allegedly been following former first daughter Malia Obama, recently showing up at the office where she interns, the New York Daily News reports.

From The Daily News:

Secret Service agents detained a Brooklyn man who slithered into a Tribeca building where former President Obama’s daughter Malia interns — and begged the 18-year-old to marry him.

Jair Nilton Cardoso showed up on the fourth floor of the building on April 10, held up a sign in an office window and loudly begged for her hand in marriage, sources said.

The agents recognized Cardoso as a man who had repeatedly tried to get into the White House in the past, sources said. They told him to leave the Tribeca building and to leave her alone, sources said.

Clearly he didn’t get the message.

Two days later Cardoso, 30, followed Malia out of a building in the West Village where she also interns, sources said.

The Daily News reported that secret service agents interviewed Cardoso at his Brooklyn home on April 13 and determined that he’s mentally ill. They took him for a hospital evaluation before reporting him on April 18 to a Manhattan police precinct.

Police officials told the newspaper that Cardoso has no prior criminal record in the city but declined to share anymore information.

SOURCE:  New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Malia Obama Claps Back At Trolls In Marijuana Controversy

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Jair Nilton Cardoso , Malia Obama , man stalking malia obama

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Listen: Mali Music Releases Inspirational Song “Gonna Be Alright”
 4 mins ago
04.20.17
(FILE PHOTO) Singer Luther Vandross Dies At Age 54
We Remember Luther Vandross Happy Birthday
 5 hours ago
04.20.17
Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part of People’s…
 14 hours ago
04.20.17
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Trending
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment;…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good,…
 19 hours ago
04.20.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This…
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge
Trending
Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Photos