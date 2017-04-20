Three Denver Deputies Suspended In Death Of Mentally Ill Black Inmate

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Three Denver Deputies Suspended In Death Of Mentally Ill Black Inmate

The attorney for Michael Marshall’s family called the punishment ‘laughably light’ for the officer who restrained the inmate, causing him to choke to death on his own vomit.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Denver city officials announced Wednesday that three Denver sheriff’s deputies have been suspended for at least 10 day without pay in the jail death of a mentally ill Black inmate who choked on his own vomit while being restrained, ABC News reports.

In January 2016, the district attorney declined to file criminal charges against the three officers, including a supervisor. In addition to their unpaid suspensions, the deputies will undergo remedial training in the use of force.

The incident occurred in 2015 when Michael Marshall had a psychotic episode and became aggressive toward another inmate. When the 50-year-old homeless man ignored orders from the officers, the deputies retained him for several minutes while he suffocated.

From the Associated Press:

Attorneys for Marshall’s family said the discipline is inadequate and suggested the guards should have been fired, if not prosecuted. They also said there were up to 11 people present while Marshall, who weighed about 110 lbs. (50 kilograms), was being restrained who should have also been disciplined.

“There are multiple people in law enforcement and medical personnel that were involved in Mr. Marshall’s death. Three people will be disciplined and the discipline is laughably light. It would be laughable if it weren’t so serious,” said attorney Darold Killmer. “It’s especially inadequate since we know that this isn’t the first or the second or third time people have died at the hands of Denver law enforcement.”

press conference in front of the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center

Source: John Leyba / Getty


The attorney said Marshall’s family is considering whether to file a civil lawsuit.

SOURCE:  ABC News, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled Black Schizophrenic Inmate To Death

Death Of Mentally Ill Black Wisconsin Inmate Ruled A Homicide

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Denver , Denver sheriff's deputies , inmate choked to death by Denver officers , Michael Marshall

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Listen: Mali Music Releases Inspirational Song “Gonna Be Alright”
 4 mins ago
04.20.17
(FILE PHOTO) Singer Luther Vandross Dies At Age 54
We Remember Luther Vandross Happy Birthday
 5 hours ago
04.20.17
Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part of People’s…
 14 hours ago
04.20.17
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Trending
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment;…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Magic Johnson On EJ’s Coming Out: ‘I Was…
 17 hours ago
04.20.17
Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good,…
 19 hours ago
04.20.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
NYPD Considers Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s Drowning Death ‘Suspicious’
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 22 hours ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 23 hours ago
04.19.17
New Prince Music Scheduled to Be Release This…
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant….We Think
 24 hours ago
04.19.17
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge
Trending
Breaking! Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison
 1 day ago
04.19.17
Photos