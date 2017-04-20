Listen: Mali Music Releases Inspirational Song “Gonna Be Alright”

With all the craziness going on in the world today we all need some reassurance. Mali Music gives us that with his new single,”Gonna Be Alright”, a song that is much-needed right now.

Check out the lyrics:

“I got a song to sing / It’s a song about love for you / It’s a song about faith / I see all that you’re going through / It’s gonna be alright.”

Listen to “Gonna be Alright” below



