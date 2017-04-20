Entertainment News
Listen: Mali Music Releases Inspirational Song “Gonna Be Alright”

Jodi Berry
ASCAP Presents The 2015 GRAMMY Nominees Brunch

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

With all the craziness going on in the world today we all need some reassurance. Mali Music gives us that with his new single,”Gonna Be Alright”, a song that is much-needed right now.

Check out the lyrics:

“I got a song to sing / It’s a song about love for you / It’s a song about faith / I see all that you’re going through / It’s gonna be alright.”

Listen to “Gonna be Alright” below

Mali Music , New Music

