First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived

It looks like Tasha will have to deal with Tariq missing all on her own.

Danielle Jennings
It has seemed like forever since we visited the complex and drama-filled world of the Starz hit series Power. Well with summer just around the corner, we’re getting closer to the season four premiere date and the first clip of the new season has just dropped.

When we last saw James “Ghost” St. Patrick, he was being hauled off in handcuffs thanks to his girlfriend Angela Valdez. Meanwhile, Ghost’s son Tariq was kidnapped by rival Kanan and his estranged wife Tasha received a picture of her son with his kidnappers. Also, Ghost’s best friend and business partner Tommy was conspiring to traffic drugs through Ghost’s nightclub without his knowledge. Whew, that’s a lot!

Now the first official clip of the fourth season has arrived and things pick up right where they left off.

You can watch the exclusive Season 4 clip of Power BELOW:

There is still no official release date set for the show which airs Saturday nights on Starz.

 

