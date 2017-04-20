Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Iyanla Vanzant Brings The Past To The Present For Neffe In This Exclusive Sneak Peek Of “Fix My Life”

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

 

In this exclusive clip of ‘Iyanla Fix My Life,’ Neffe is forced to face her past and confront it head on. Neffe is infuriated that her husband brought up an abusive situation that happened between them years ago, but Iyanla reinforces that the ‘past is present’ right now. Reality check for real.

‘Iyanla Fix My Life’ airs Saturday, 9/8c on OWN.

 

RELATED LINKS

CHICK CHAT: Iyanla Vanzant Defines ‘Guttersnipe’ &amp; Talks ‘Fix My Life’

Iyanla Vanzant Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A ‘Guttersnipe’ On Explosive Season Teaser

Iyanla Vanzant Says Oppression Only Has Power Over You If You Let It; Black Twitter Snaps Off

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Iyanla Vanzant Brings The Past To The Present For Neffe In This Exclusive Sneak Peek Of “Fix My Life”

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Trending
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment;…
 2 hours ago
04.21.17
19 photos US singer Prince performs on October 11,
19 Surprising Facts About Prince
 2 hours ago
04.21.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 2 hours ago
04.21.17
Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead in LA
 5 hours ago
04.21.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Tries To Take The L…
 11 hours ago
04.21.17
Tiny Admits Her Marriage To T.I. Is Over…
 15 hours ago
04.21.17
Iyanla Vanzant Brings The Past To The Present…
 18 hours ago
04.21.17
Is This The Craft? Rachel True Never Aged…
 19 hours ago
04.20.17
Will Smith Circling ‘Genie’ Role In Disney’s Live-Action…
 20 hours ago
04.21.17
First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 23 hours ago
04.20.17
Listen: Mali Music Releases Inspirational Song “Gonna Be Alright”
 23 hours ago
04.20.17
(FILE PHOTO) Singer Luther Vandross Dies At Age 54
We Remember Luther Vandross Happy Birthday
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part of People’s…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Photos