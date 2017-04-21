Tiny Admits Her Marriage To T.I. Is Over On ‘Wendy Williams’

On Thursday,spilled all the tea on The Wendy Williams Show by opening up about her marriage with

“We just cannot keep it together,” said the Xscape singer of filing for divorce four months ago. “I guess, entertainment, life, everything…it’s just a lot. They call him a sex symbol, I guess.”

The singer and songwriter also said that being on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle played a role in the demise of her and the rapper’s relationship.

“[That] did put a little strain on it. Because it keeps people in your business.”

She also made it clear that Instagram model Bernice Burgos had nothing to do with her impending divorce when Williams implied that her estranged husband and Burgos were living together.

“He’s not even with her, first of all.” Tiny said. “She had nothing to do with whatever was going on with us before. We were already going through whatever we were going through. She came in the picture after I filed for divorce.”

But she explained her beef with Burgos: “The only problem I had with her was…somebody made a comment about her on my page. I said what I said. She replied. That’s cool, but then you come back with another video speaking about my marriage. That’s a no no. And then come back with the final video singing my song, and I’m feeling like, ‘OK, now you keep coming.’”

Tiny also confronted Tip about the nonsense: “I stepped to him like, ‘Don’t she know her place. She’s supposed to be quiet.’ Every woman that’s not the one knows that you’re supposed to be quiet.”

Later on, she gushed about her daughter Zonnique:

The two also went backstage to talk about their Fab Five:

