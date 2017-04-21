Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tiny Admits Her Marriage To T.I. Is Over On ‘Wendy Williams’

On the hit talk show, the singer and songwriter dished on her ex and her amazingly talented daughter Zonnique.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

2008 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty


On Thursday, Tiny spilled all the tea on The Wendy Williams Show by opening up about her marriage with T.I.

“We just cannot keep it together,” said the Xscape singer of filing for divorce four months ago. “I guess, entertainment, life, everything…it’s just a lot. They call him a sex symbol, I guess.”

The singer and songwriter also said that being on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle played a role in the demise of her and the rapper’s relationship.

“[That] did put a little strain on it. Because it keeps people in your business.”

She also made it clear that Instagram model Bernice Burgos had nothing to do with her impending divorce when Williams implied that her estranged husband and Burgos were living together.

“He’s not even with her, first of all.” Tiny said. “She had nothing to do with whatever was going on with us before. We were already going through whatever we were going through. She came in the picture after I filed for divorce.”

But she explained her beef with Burgos: “The only problem I had with her was…somebody made a comment about her on my page. I said what I said. She replied. That’s cool, but then you come back with another video speaking about my marriage. That’s a no no. And then come back with the final video singing my song, and I’m feeling like, ‘OK, now you keep coming.’”

Tiny also confronted Tip about the nonsense:  “I stepped to him like, ‘Don’t she know her place. She’s supposed to be quiet.’ Every woman that’s not the one knows that you’re supposed to be quiet.”

Blooooooop!

Later on, she gushed about her daughter Zonnique: 

The two also went backstage to talk about their Fab Five:

SOURCE: YouTube

RELATED NEWS:

Tiny & Bernice Burgos Travel Further Into The Land Of Petty Over T.I.

Cha-Ching! T.I. Says Tiny Deserves Alimony In Divorce

Tiny Had This To Say About T.I.’s New Boo Thang

celebrity divorces , Tiny Harris , Wendy Williams

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Tiny Admits Her Marriage To T.I. Is Over On ‘Wendy Williams’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Trending
Taraji P. Henson Will Be At Women’s Empowerment;…
 2 hours ago
04.21.17
19 photos US singer Prince performs on October 11,
19 Surprising Facts About Prince
 2 hours ago
04.21.17
Women's Empowerment - Bobby Brown
Get Your Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2017 TODAY!
 2 hours ago
04.21.17
Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead in LA
 5 hours ago
04.21.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Tries To Take The L…
 11 hours ago
04.21.17
Tiny Admits Her Marriage To T.I. Is Over…
 15 hours ago
04.21.17
Iyanla Vanzant Brings The Past To The Present…
 18 hours ago
04.21.17
Is This The Craft? Rachel True Never Aged…
 19 hours ago
04.20.17
Will Smith Circling ‘Genie’ Role In Disney’s Live-Action…
 20 hours ago
04.21.17
First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 22 hours ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 23 hours ago
04.20.17
Listen: Mali Music Releases Inspirational Song “Gonna Be Alright”
 23 hours ago
04.20.17
(FILE PHOTO) Singer Luther Vandross Dies At Age 54
We Remember Luther Vandross Happy Birthday
 1 day ago
04.20.17
Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part of People’s…
 2 days ago
04.20.17
Photos